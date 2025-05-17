NEET UG 2025 Results on Hold: Madhya Pradesh High Court Stays Declaration

In a major development, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has temporarily suspended the announcement of NEET UG 2025 results. The court has decided on a plea filed by a student that a power breakdown during the exam negatively impacted her performance.

Power Outage During Exam

The NEET UG 2025 test was held on May 4, and some areas of Indore saw a power failure because of bad weather. The lawyer of the student asserted that some of the exam centers did not have backup power facilities, and some students were writing the test by candlelight. This compromised the test environment and could have affected the performance of the students.

Court's Observation and Order

Justice Subodh Abhyankar, hearing the case on May 16, observed that the testing environment was not satisfactory and the authorities did not make suitable arrangements. The court instructed that the results of the NEET UG should not be announced until the next date of hearing. The authorities, namely the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central Government, have been required to respond within four weeks. The case will be heard again on June 30.

Impact on Students

The stay order has suspended the results of almost 21 lakh NEET UG 2025 aspirants all over India. The preliminary result date was June 14, but it is not known if the results will be released as planned or postponed further. Students and parents are eagerly awaiting an announcement on whether this stay will affect all candidates or only those from certain exam centers.

Next Steps

The result of the case will decide the destiny of the NEET UG 2025 results. The decision of the court will impact the students who had given the exam, and time will tell how the authorities will react to the court's order. The hearing on June 30 will shed more light on the issue.

