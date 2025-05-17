HMDA Plans New Themed Attractions to Boost Hussain Sagar Tourism

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to introduce new themed attractions around Hussain Sagar Lake as part of the Buddha Purnima Project. A special master plan is being developed to enhance tourism in the area, with new projects tailored to attract more visitors.

The plan will cover a 14-kilometer radius around the lake, introducing innovative themes and experiences that will appeal to both locals and tourists. HMDA has already called for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from consultants for the design and execution of these projects. This step marks a significant move to revitalize the area and boost tourism.

The master plan aims to create a more vibrant and engaging environment for visitors, aligning with the city’s growing reputation as a tourist destination. The new attractions will include various thematic zones, reflecting different aspects of Hyderabad’s culture, history, and modern lifestyle.

HMDA officials have confirmed that they have received responses to their EOI, signaling that work on the project could begin soon. This initiative is expected to transform the Hussain Sagar Lake region into a major tourist hotspot.