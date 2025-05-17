TG DEECET 2025 Hall ticket to be announced on May 20

Telangana Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (TG DEECET 2025) is seeing a massive spike in applications as 43,600 students signed up for the test, a new record. The online application process that opened on March 24 ended on May 15. Interestingly, the applications have almost doubled from last year's figure of about 17,000 candidates who had applied. The exam hall ticket is likely to be announced on May 20, and applicants can download it from the official website.

Application Correction Window

For providing accuracy to the application procedure, applicants were provided a chance to correct any discrepancies in their application forms. The application correction window was opened on May 17 and 18, enabling applicants to make required changes.

Hall Ticket Download

Aspirants can expect to download their hall ticket from the website on May 20. It is important for the candidates to possess a hall ticket in order to appear for the exam. The authorities of the exam will not permit the candidates to enter the examination hall in the absence of a valid hall ticket.

Exam Preparation

With the release of the hall ticket drawing near, the candidates are advised to concentrate on their preparation for the exam. They must make sure they possess all the documents and stationery that are needed for the exam. Candidates may also check the official website for notifications or any updates on the exam.

By offering a hassle-free application process and correction window, the exam officials have helped candidates concentrate on studying for the TG DEECET 2025 exam.

