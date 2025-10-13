Karnataka School Holiday Today: When Will Bengaluru Schools Re-Open?

Schools in Bengaluru and across Karnataka will remain closed tomorrow as the state continues its extended break until October 18. The Karnataka government recently announced that all government and aided schools will observe holidays from October 8 to 18. The extended break was introduced to allow teachers and staff to participate in a statewide social and educational survey being conducted by the government.

This means that regular academic classes are on hold and students will return to school after October 18. For private schools, the holiday schedules may differ depending on individual management decisions, so parents are advised to check directly with their respective schools for confirmation.

The move has sparked concern among parents and educators. With nearly ten days of closure already in place, many have raised questions about the potential loss of instructional time and the challenge of completing the syllabus before exams. Some parents fear that prolonged breaks could disrupt the academic rhythm, especially for students in higher grades preparing for board examinations.

Education department officials have defended the decision, stating that the survey work requires active involvement from teachers and use of school premises. They believe that this temporary break will help complete the survey efficiently without interfering with classroom activities once schools reopen.

In the meantime, students have been encouraged to use the time productively by revising lessons, completing assignments, and preparing for upcoming exams. Teachers are expected to resume normal schedules once the survey concludes.

As of now, schools across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are expected to reopen on October 19. Parents should stay updated through official school communications and announcements from the Karnataka Education Department in case of any last-minute changes to the reopening schedule.

The government has not indicated any plans to extend the holiday further, assuring that classes will return to regular timings once the survey work is completed.