Karnataka’s First Book and Cultural Festival at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru’s iconic Vidhana Soudha will be transformed into a lively center of literature, culture, and food as it hosts its first-ever book and cultural festival from February 27 to March 3, 2025. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has planned a vibrant celebration, featuring a literature festival, a large book fair, and cultural performances in the evenings.

Speaker UT Khader announced that the event will be well-organized, with an award for a prominent writer to be given during the five-day festival. The book fair will include 150 stalls, with 80% dedicated to Kannada literature, and the remaining stalls showcasing books in English and other languages. Aspiring authors will also have a chance to launch their works at the festival, and interactive sessions with writers will be held at various spots.

Additionally, to support educational institutions, legislators will use their MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds (₹2–3 lakh) to purchase books for government schools, colleges, and public libraries in their constituencies.

A special committee made up of officials from various departments has been formed to organize the event. To involve the public, the Assembly Secretariat is inviting suggestions for the festival’s name and logo, which can be submitted via email or WhatsApp. This event promises to be a cultural milestone for Karnataka, bringing literature and the arts to the heart of Bengaluru.