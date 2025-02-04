205 Indians Deported from US on Military Plane: Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

It is one of the most debated issues, where the U.S. Trump administration promised to deport millions of immigrants from its country. However, the scenario is pretty complicated. Thousands of Indians risk their lives by crossing the US-Canada border in pursuit of a better life. In 2022, a family of four froze to death at the US-Canada border in January.

Estimates suggest that around 725,000 unauthorized Indian immigrants live in the US, and thousands more try to enter the country every year. The Indian government has agreed to collaborate with the US to repatriate 18,000 Indians who are residing in the US without proper documentation.

However, numbers do not say the real problem; instead, they include human costs. Many Indians who come to the United States of America without the right documents are not allowed basic rights and services. Even those are likely to be the target of the traffickers as well as exploitation of employers.

The economic implications of deportation are serious as well. In 2024, India received $111 billion in remittances from documented and undocumented Indians who were living in the US. If these people are deported, the shock will leave a profound impression on the Indian economy.

It is also reported that the Trump administration's immigration crackdown has already had wide-ranging impacts. Indian students, who have been studying in the US with partial or no funding, are being compelled to leave their part-time jobs; they need this to sustain themselves and their families.

The use of the word "illegal" to describe an undocumented immigrant is also problematic. Many international organizations, including the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, have argued for the use of terms such as "irregular" or "undocumented.".

In conclusion, the issue of undocumented Indian immigrants in the US is complex and multifaceted. While the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration may be popular with some voters, it has significant human and economic costs. It's time for a more nuanced and compassionate approach to immigration policy.

