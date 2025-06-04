June 5 Stock Market Holiday or not?

June 5, 2025, which is a Thursday, will be a normal trading day for the stock market and not a holiday. Investors can look forward to regular trading sessions on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The implication is that traders and investors will be able to carry out their transactions, buy and sell equities, and take care of their portfolios without any interruption.

June 2025 Holidays:

The stock market will remain closed on the following dates in June 2025 on weekends:

Saturdays:

June 7, 2025 (Bakra Eid)

June 14, 2025

June 21, 2025

June 28, 2025

Sundays:

June 1, 2025

June 8, 2025

June 15, 2025

June 22, 2025

June 29, 2025

It should be noted that these holidays form a part of the normal weekend schedule and include no other mid-week holidays or long weekends.

Stock Market Timings

Following are the normal stock market timings:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Stay Updated

In order to stay away from delayed trades and successful portfolio management, investors should go through the official holiday list published by the exchanges from time to time. This would ensure that they are informed and trade accordingly. With this knowledge, investors can maximize their investment and attain their financial objectives.

Apart from the usual holiday schedule, investors should also be aware that there will be a special "Muhurat Trading" on Diwali, which is on October 21, 2025. The timing for this special session will be separately announced by the stock exchanges.

In general, June 5, 2025, is a normal trading day, and investors should anticipate ordinary market activities. By keeping themselves updated and making necessary arrangements, investors can get the best out of their investments and traverse the markets confidently.

