June 5 Schools Holiday or not?

As June unfolds, children and parents in India wait with bated breath to see if schools are open or shut on June 5. Given that there are different summer vacation timings in different states, it is important to keep tabs on the latest news. Let us see how different states have declared the school holiday status:

Kerala and Karnataka: Normal School Day

Schools in Karnataka and Kerala reopened after the summer vacation, so June 5 will be an ordinary working day for students in both states. Students should report to their classes as usual.

Punjab: Summer Holidays Continue

In Punjab, schools remain closed for summer vacation from June 1 to June 30. Punjab students can have fun during their extended holiday and prepare for the new academic year. Students in Punjab will have a holiday on June 5.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Holiday Continues

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools will reopen on June 12, so students in both states will have a holiday on June 5. Speculation has been going around that Telangana may declare June 6 as a holiday because of the IPL finals, but it has been decided that June 5 will definitely be a holiday.

Check Your School's Status

If you are not clear about your school's holiday status, it is best to confirm with your institution or local government. Holiday schedules for school may vary from region to region, hence it is very important to remain updated to avoid any confusion.

In short, even though Kerala and Karnataka have regular school days on June 5, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh will observe holidays. It is best to confirm with your school or local authorities for the latest information.

List of Public Holidays

June 1: Sunday - National weekly holiday

June 7: Saturday - Bakrid or Eid-ul-Azha (celebrated in many states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal)

June 8: Sunday - National weekly holiday (Jammu and Kashmir also observe Bakrid)

June 11: Wednesday - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh)

June 12: Thursday - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Jammu and Kashmir)

June 14: Saturday - Pahili Raja (Odisha)

June 15: Sunday - National Weekly holiday

June 22: Sunday - National Weekly holiday

June 27: Friday - Rath Yatra (Odisha and Manipur)

June 29: Sunday - National Weekly holiday

June 30: Monday - Remna Ni (Mizoram)

