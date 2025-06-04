Telangana TET 2025 Exam Schedule: June 18 to 30, Hall Tickets from June 9

The Telangana State TET 2025 exam schedule has been officially released. The exams will be held from June 18 to June 30, conducted in two sessions daily: Morning Session and Afternoon Session.

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Afternoon Session: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

According to the Telangana Education Department, hall tickets can be downloaded from June 9.

This year, a total of 1,83,653 candidates have applied for the TET exam.