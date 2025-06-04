RCB Victory Parade: 6 People Dead, Multiple Injured in Stampede at Chinnaswamy

Devastating scenes unfolded at Chinnaswamy Stadium as more than three people were feared dead in the chaos that ensued outside during the RCB felicitation. After a lot of doubt, the RCB team was brought on a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium, and Virat Kohli was felicitated inside by Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah.

When the Bengaluru police announced alongside RCB's social media account that those who have passes only will be allowed inside the stadium, things didn't look like they were going to be controllable by any means, and it looks like the worst has happened.

Three people are feared dead in the stampede that happened outside Chinnaswamy, as police were unable to control the massive crowd that came to witness the players and to catch a minor glimpse of them.

According to early reports, six people lost their lives and 10 more were injured in the same stampede that took place, and more updates are to come on the situation of those who were hurt by the incident.

This is a developing story.