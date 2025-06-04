June 2025 Holidays: 11 Days Schools, Government Offices, and Banks Closed

June 2025 will feature a total of 11 government holidays, which comprise national and state holidays, to be celebrated in different states of India. These holidays are religious and cultural, and it should be kept in mind that although certain holidays apply to specific states, others such as Sundays are weekly holidays to be celebrated across the country.

The festivals in June 2025 feature major events such as Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) and Rath Yatra, which will be held across various regions of the nation. Even though there are no national holidays in June apart from weekly holidays on Sundays, a number of states will have holidays on special days.

List of Public Holidays

June 1: Sunday - Weekly holiday throughout the nation

June 7: Saturday - Bakrid or Eid-ul-Azha (marked in several states such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal)

June 8: Sunday - Weekly holiday nationwide (Jammu and Kashmir also celebrate Bakrid)

June 11: Wednesday - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh)

June 12: Thursday - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Jammu and Kashmir)

June 14: Saturday - Pahili Raja (Odisha)

June 15: Sunday - National Weekly holiday

June 22: Sunday - National Weekly holiday

June 27: Friday - Rath Yatra (Odisha and Manipur)

June 29: Sunday - National Weekly holiday

June 30: Monday - Remna Ni (Mizoram)

Bank Holidays in June 2025

Indian banks will remain closed for 12 days in June 2025, including regional and national festivals, and compulsory weekly offs on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the prominent bank holidays are:

June 6: Friday - Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

June 7: Saturday - Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) in several cities

June 27: Friday - Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) in Bhubaneswar and Imphal

June 30: Monday - Remna Ni in Aizawl

Key Points to Note

Online banking facilities will function uninterrupted during these holidays.

Bank holidays are declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and follow the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and local and national festivals.

