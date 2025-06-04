NDA 2 2025 Notification Out, 406 Vacancies, Exam Date, Online Form

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has come out with the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Examination 2025, Second Notification (No. 10/2025-NDA-II). The exam is going to be conducted on September 14, 2025. Eligible applicants who want to become a part of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force can submit their online applications via the UPSC online application portal.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the test, candidates should possess the following credentials:

Education: For the Army Wing positions, candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) from any stream. For Air Force and Navy positions, candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) in Physics and Mathematics.

Age Limit: Candidates must have been born between January 1, 2007, and January 1, 2010.

Marital Status: Only unmarried male and female candidates are entitled to apply.

Selection Process

The selection procedure involves two steps:

Written Examination: The written exam comprises two papers: Mathematics (300 marks) and General Ability Test (600 marks).

SSB Interview: Applicants who pass the written examination will be invited for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, involving intelligence and personality tests.

Course Details

The course will start on July 1, 2026. The training will take place at the National Defence Academy, Pune, and the respective academies.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online at the UPSC online application portal ((link not available)) from May 28, 2025, to June 17, 2025. The fee is Rs. 100 except for SC, ST, and female candidates.

Important Dates

Online application begins: May 28, 2025

Last date for applying online: June 17, 2025

Date of Examination: September 14, 2025

Date of Commencement of Course: July 1, 2026

It is June 4, 2025, Don't Miss Out!

If you want to join the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy, then it is time to apply. With the application period starting from May 28, 2025, and ending on June 17, 2025, you have precisely over 13 days to apply. Don't let this chance slip through your hands to serve the country and create a successful career in the military. Apply online now and embark on the journey to an exciting and rewarding career.

