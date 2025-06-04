AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 to Be Released Soon: Check Dates, Websites, and More

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to announce the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025 in the first week of June. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Supplementary Exams conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2025, can soon check their updated marks and pass status online and via WhatsApp.

Earlier, the AP Inter Regular and Vocational Results 2025 were declared on April 12, with a pass percentage of 70% for 1st Year and 83% for 2nd Year students.

Where to Check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025?

Students will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh Inter Supply Results 2025 on the official website of BIEAP:

bie.ap.gov.in

Steps to Check AP Inter Supply Results 2025 Online:

Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link titled “AP Intermediate Supplementary Result 2025”

Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Your 1st or 2nd Year Supplementary Result will appear on the screen

Download and save your Marks Memo PDF for future use

How to Get AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 on WhatsApp?

BIEAP has also introduced a WhatsApp-based result service for student convenience. To access your results:

Send your Hall Ticket Number to 9552300009 on WhatsApp

Choose the option ‘AP Inter Supply Results’

Enter your Hall Ticket Number again when prompted

Your marks memo will be shared directly in the chat

Stay tuned for the official result announcement and make sure your hall ticket number is ready.