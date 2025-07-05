July 7 Stock Market Holiday or Not for Muharram?

The Islamic month of Muharram, which is a time of spiritual introspection and celebration, is in progress. However this event will not influence the operations of the stock market on July 7. Since Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram occurs on Sunday, July 6, and since it is not a weekday, July 7 will be a normal business day.

Stock Market to Remain Open

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function as per their regular schedule on July 7, with trading hours being from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. What this implies is that investors and traders can look forward to business as usual without any Muharram celebrations-related disruptions.

Designated Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Though July 7th is not a holiday, the stock market will close on various holidays during the year, such as:

Independence Day: August 15

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Diwali: October 21-22

Christmas: December 25

In addition to weekends, when the stock market closes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Standard Trading Schedule

The NSE and BSE generally function from Monday through Friday, with the equity segment trading hours fixed between 9:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Investors should schedule their trades and investments in advance, remembering the general trading time and prescribed holidays.

Briefly, the stock market will be open on July 7, and it will operate as usual without any disruption to celebrate Muharram.

