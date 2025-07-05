July 7 School Holiday or not for Muharram?

As the summer holidays came to an end, Indian students are preparing to head back to school in July 2025. But a possible holiday on July 7 is just around the corner, with Muharram likely to fall on this date. Several schools will almost certainly announce a holiday on this date, but the call will ultimately be up to state governments and local administrations, subject to moon sighting. Many states have an official date of July 6, but this may change according to the moon sighting.

Monsoon-Related Holidays

Apart from Muharram, a few district governments have declared monsoon-related holidays between July 10 and 15. These holidays are intended to keep students safe during heavy rainfall. Local authorities will determine the dates for these holidays, and students should remain updated with any information received from their schools and district governments.

Key Observances and Remembrances

July 2025 will also see a few national and international observances that will be celebrated in schools and communities throughout the nation. These include:

National Doctor's Day on July 1, celebrating the work of medical doctors

World Zoonoses Day on July 6, emphasizing the significance of animal health

Bakrid/Eid-ul-Azha on July 10, an important festival of the Islamic calendar

World Population Day on July 11, emphasizing global population concerns

World Youth Skills Day on 15th July, encouraging the development of skills among youth

Nelson Mandela International Day on 18th July, commemorating the life of the ex-South African president

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Day on 22nd July, marking India's space exploration milestones

Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July, celebrating India's military victory

World Hepatitis Day on 28th July, creating awareness about hepatitis prevention

International Tiger Day on 29th July, encouraging tiger conservation activities

A Month of Academic Involvement and Celebration

July 2025 is set to be a month of academic involvement, cultural celebration, and awareness-creation activities. As children report back to their schools, they will be able to gain knowledge, develop, and engage in different activities that enhance their well-being.

Also read: CUET UG Admission Guide: Delhi University, JNU, and Jamia Millia Islamia