CUET UG Admission Guide: Delhi University, JNU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

The result of the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) has been declared, opening doors to admissions in top universities such as Delhi University (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). While every university has its own selection procedure, all banks on CUET UG mark for eligibility.

Delhi University Admission Process

Admission to Delhi University is likely to begin in August 2025, and the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will be opened shortly. Students shall register on the CSAS portal, paying registration charges of ₹250 for general category students and ₹100 for SC/ST/PwBD category students. Choice filling, publication of merit list, allotment of seats, and document verification shall make up the admission process. For science degrees such as BSc (Hons), the students should have studied Chemistry, Physics, and Maths at Class 12 with a minimum of 55% marks. The BTech candidates will need scores of JEE Main and at least 60% in PCM.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Admission Process

Jawaharlal Nehru University will have its counseling system, separate from CSAS, to admit students on the basis of CUET UG scores. The schedule for admission is likely to start from mid-July 2025. Candidates will have to upload documents, such as CUET admit card, application form, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, ID proof, and caste or disability certificates if applicable. BA (Hons) courses in foreign languages such as French, German, and Spanish at JNU are much in demand.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission Procedure

Jamia Millia Islamia will employ CUET 2025 UG scores in the majority of undergraduate courses, while BTech, BArch, and BDS will be filled with JEE Main, NATA, and NEET, respectively. Admission will go on in online counseling, as per NTA-generated merit lists. The documents needed are the CUET application form and admit card, certificates of Class 10 and 12, photo ID, transfer certificate, passport-size photos, and migration proof. Passports, visas, medical fitness certificates, and residence permits should be submitted by international students.

CUET UG 2025: Subject-Wise Trends

The performance by subject in CUET UG 2025 shows interesting trends. English had more than 1 million students enrolled, and the highest score was 241.96. The highest position was topped by women, and a boy from Delhi took the second position. Other local languages such as Assamese and Bengali also witnessed a large number of students participating. A single student from India achieved the 100th percentile in 4 of the 5 subjects, which shows a competitive examination atmosphere.

As the academic session is nearing, students and parents need to carefully watch official university websites for the latest admission timetables, document verification schedules, and counseling rounds.

