IndusInd Bank's net advances dip nearly 4 pc in Q1, deposits also decline

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Private lender IndusInd Bank has reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net advances to Rs 3,34,477 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26).

The figure stood at Rs 3,47,898 crore in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25). On a sequential basis, advances dropped 3.1 per cent from Rs 3,45,019 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4 FY25).

The decline was largely driven by weak performance in the bank’s corporate banking segment, which fell sharply by 14.4 per cent YoY and 6.2 per cent from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the consumer business segment showed a modest 4.8 per cent YoY growth but also declined 0.9 per cent sequentially.

Total deposits stood at Rs 3,97,233 crore, down 0.3 per cent from a year ago and 3.3 per cent lower than the previous quarter.

The CASA (current account savings account) ratio -- a key measure of low-cost deposits -- also slipped to 31.49 per cent as of June 30.

This marks a steady decline from 32.81 per cent at the end of March 2025 and 36.67 per cent a year earlier.

Retail and small business customer deposits saw a marginal dip to Rs 1,84,709 crore, compared to Rs 1,85,133 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank’s average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for the April-June quarter stood at 141.27 per cent, with a daily LCR of 145.26 per cent as of June 30.

The financial stress was further reflected in IndusInd Bank’s last quarter performance, where it reported a rare net loss of Rs 2,328 crore for the January-March 2025 period.

This was the bank's first quarterly loss in two decades. The last time IndusInd Bank posted a net loss was in Q4 of FY2006, when Bhaskar Ghose was the CEO.

The only other instance of a quarterly loss in the bank’s history was back in March 2001. The recent loss was driven by earlier reported accounting issues and rising stress in the microfinance portfolio, which had a significant impact on the balance sheet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.