BTech Seats in Telangana: No New Additions in Initial Counseling Round

The highly anticipated B.Tech admissions in Telangana are just about to take place, and there is a cloud of excitement surrounding aspiring engineers. Though the process would be smooth, there is a surprise in the story - there could be an increase in seats, but not in the first round of counseling.

Last year, the state had 1,18,989 seats in 175 colleges, including B and Convenor categories, as per sources. This year, fresh colleges have been approved in Palamuru University campus and Husnabad under Satavahana University, which would mean 528 additional seats if the EWS quota is considered. It is a good step as this means more chances for students to fulfill their dreams of engineering.

But there's a catch - the process for registering for web options will start on July 6, and the number of colleges and seats is yet to be finalized. This can mean that the extra seats won't be covered in the first round of counseling, which would be a letdown for some students.

On the brighter side, certain colleges have already obtained permission from AICTE to raise seats in core branches, and the government will probably give permission for such seats. This is a welcome development, as this may result in greater opportunities for students in sought-after branches.

The government has also shown interest in establishing three off-campus institutions, which would further boost the availability of seats. Although this is still on the cards, it's a hopeful sign for Telangana engineering education's future.

And what happens next? The web options registration starts on July 6, and the students will have until July 15 to register their options. Although there could be a chance of the addition of new seats during the mid-counseling process, chances are they would not feature in the first round. But web options registration during the second phase of counseling, on July 26 and 27, could offer an addition of a few hundred seats.

In short, though Telangana's B.Tech admissions process might have its share of twists and turns, the government is certainly endeavoring to give students more opportunities. With the seats likely to be enhanced, future engineers can expect a brighter future ahead. Buckle up, then, and strap yourselves in for the ride!

