July 31 Holiday in Punjab: Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day

The Punjab government has declared a gazetted holiday on July 31 to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The decision will recognize Singh's work and dedication towards India's freedom struggle, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora.

Government Offices and Institutions to Remain Closed

According to the notification made by the state government, government offices, boards, corporations, and schools and colleges in Punjab will be shut on July 31. They include:

Government Offices: All government offices and departments of the state government will be closed.

Educational Institutions: Government schools and colleges will be closed for the holiday.

Boards and Corporations: Offices of all corporations and boards will also be closed.

Tribute Event in Sunam

A state-level tribute event has been organised in Sunam, Shaheed Udham Singh's hometown, on July 31. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are likely to be present at the event and offer floral tributes to the revolutionary leader.

Renaming of National Highway

The state government of Punjab also made up its mind to ask the Centre to name the Patiala-Bhawanigarh national highway section after Shaheed Udham Singh. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann penned a letter in this regard to the central government. The Bhawanigarh-Sunam-Bhikhi-Kot Shamir road was already renamed after Shaheed Udham Singh.

The move to make July 31 a gazetted holiday has been received with open arms by AAP leaders and Punjab citizens, who consider it a worthy recognition of Shaheed Udham Singh's sacrifices and efforts in the freedom struggle of India.

Also read: 80,000+ Tech Jobs Lost in 2025; Here’s How You Can Survive the Layoff Wave