According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list, July 25, 2025, is not a national bank holiday in India. Banks will operate on this day, subject to any state festivals or functions being observed.

State-Specific Festivals and Bank Holidays

Although July 25 is not a bank holiday in America, there could be regional festivals in some states that affect banking days. Having gone through the holiday list, we discovered that:

Kerala: July 24 is a bank holiday in Kerala because of Karkidaka Vavu Bali.

Telangana: July 24 is not a bank holiday for Bonalu in Telangana, but July 21 is a holiday for Bonalu in Telangana is not stated to influence banks, but July 24 does have Karkidaka Vavu Bali in Kerala, and nothing is discovered for Telangana on July 25.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

The upcoming bank holidays in India are:

July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday - All banks will remain closed throughout the country.

July 27 (Sunday): Weekend holiday - Banks shall remain closed as a part of the routine for Sweek.

July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi in Sikkim - Sikkim's banks will close to honor this festival of the local people.

Digital Banking Services

Even if physical bank branches are closed, customers can continue to use different digital banking services, such as:

Internet Banking: Use accounts online and do transactions.

Mobile Banking Apps: Manage accounts, transfer funds, and make bill payments through mobile apps.

UPI Transactions: Pay bills, send money, and conduct transactions through UPI-enabled apps.

ATM Services: Withdraw money and check account balances.

Planning Your Bank Visits

If you require a visit to a bank branch in person, check your state's or region's holiday schedule to save yourself the inconvenience. You may visit the RBI official website or reach out to your bank directly to confirm their holiday calendar.

