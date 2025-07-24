Rishabh Pant Walks Out to Bat With Fractured Toe; Crowd Erupts in Applause

There is not a moment that feels boring whenever Rishabh Pant is on the crease, especially in Test cricket. Such is the kind of entertaining cricket Pant plays, and he has become known for it over the years. But the same can land him in trouble multiple times. While he has consistently stated that he enjoys playing aggressively, this style carries an element of risk.

This situation occurred during the fourth test between India and England at Manchester. Rishabh Pant was playing a typical innings before he decided to pull off a reverse sweep from almost an impossible position. In the process, he had hurt his leg. While everyone thought that it was a simple injury, scans later revealed that Pant hada fractured toe.

Speculations were rife soon that Pant would be out of the Indian squad, and multiple replacements were being discussed. But Pant, being Pant, knows what it means for him to represent the country in Test cricket. And that was what he did. He made himself available for batting for India in the first innings and walked off to bat with a fractured toe.

Pant's gesture to walk out to bat despite a fracture moved millions of Indians who were watching, as well as cricket fans who had come to watch the match. The entire stadium erupted in applause for this great champion as everyone stood up. You can watch the moment below: