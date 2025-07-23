July 24 Public Holiday in Bageshwar District, Uttarakhand for Panchayat Elections

A public holiday has been declared in Bageshwar district, Uttarakhand, on July 24 to facilitate voting in the three-tier panchayat elections. According to District Election Officer Ashish Bhatgain, all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, and semi-government institutions will be closed on this day.

The decision aims to ensure that personnel, artisans, and laborers working in various establishments can cast their votes without any hindrance. Additionally, treasuries and sub-treasuries in the respective election areas will also remain closed.

Key Highlights of the Holiday Declaration:

Date of Holiday: July 24

Purpose: To facilitate voting in the three-tier panchayat elections

Affected Institutions:

Government offices

Non-government offices

Educational institutions

Semi-government institutions

Treasuries and sub-treasuries in election areas

Smooth Voting Experience:

The district administration has made arrangements to ensure a smooth voting experience for all citizens. By declaring a public holiday, the authorities aim to increase voter turnout and make the electoral process more accessible.

