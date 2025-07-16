July 17 Bank Holiday or not?

Banks in Shillong will remain closed on July 17 to observe the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, a revered Khasi leader and freedom fighter. This closure is part of a larger trend of regional holidays that affect banking services at the branch level. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar, banks across various parts of the country will be closed on specific dates to commemorate local festivals and events.

In addition to the July 17 closure in Shillong, banks in other regions will also be closed on different dates. For instance, banks in Dehradun were closed on July 16 to celebrate Harela, a significant agricultural festival in Uttarakhand's Kumaon belt. Similarly, banks in Agartala will be closed on July 19 for Ker Puja, a unique ritual that seeks the blessings of the guardian deity, Ker.

While physical branches may be closed, customers can rest assured that digital transactions will continue uninterrupted. ATMs, mobile banking, and online services will remain available, enabling customers to meet their essential banking needs. The RBI's annual bank holiday calendar provides a comprehensive schedule of closures, including weekly holidays on second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and region-specific festivals.

Customers are advised to stay informed about upcoming closures and plan their financial transactions accordingly. In case of any last-minute changes or unforeseen circumstances, customers can check with their respective branches or refer to the RBI website for timely updates. By staying alert and leveraging digital banking alternatives, customers can minimize disruptions and ensure seamless financial planning.

Key Dates to Remember:

July 17: Bank holiday in Shillong (death anniversary of U Tirot Singh)

July 19: Bank holiday in Agartala (Ker Puja)

July 20: Sunday bank holiday across all states

Digital Banking Alternatives:

ATMs

Mobile banking

Online services

By understanding the RBI's bank holiday calendar and leveraging digital banking alternatives, customers can navigate regional closures and national observances with ease.

