January 17 Bank Holiday or Not? Full Banking Schedule Explained

As the new week approaches, many people are searching for clarity on whether January 17, 2026, will be a bank holiday in India. Since the date falls right after the Sankranti and Pongal festivities in several states, confusion about bank schedules is common. However, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday rules, January 17 is a regular working day for banks across the country.

Why January 17 Is Not a Bank Holiday

January 17 falls on a Saturday in 2026. To understand if banks are open or closed on that day, it’s important to know the RBI’s guidelines regarding weekend banking operations:

• Banks remain OPEN on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays of every month.

• Banks remain CLOSED on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays.

• Banks remain CLOSED on all Sundays.

Since January 17, 2026, is the third Saturday, all public and private sector banks will function with their regular working hours.

Holiday Confusion After Sankranti Weekend

The Sankranti long weekend, especially in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, has led to extended school holidays. Because of this, many people assumed banks might also follow a similar break pattern. However, school and government holiday schedules differ significantly from banking regulations.

Bank holidays are strictly defined by:

• RBI’s annual holiday calendar

• State-specific holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

• Mandatory weekly offs

None of these designate January 17 as a holiday.

January 2026 Bank Holiday Summary

To clear the confusion, here’s how Saturdays are placed for January 2026:

• January 3 – First Saturday – Banks Open

• January 10 – Second Saturday – Banks Closed

• January 17 – Third Saturday – Banks Open

• January 24 – Fourth Saturday – Banks Closed

• January 31 – Fifth Saturday – Banks Open

So, January 17 is not a bank holiday and all branches will operate normally.

What Services Will Be Available on January 17?

Since banks are open, customers can access:

• Cash deposits and withdrawals

• Cheque clearances

• Account services

• Loan inquiries

• Safe deposit locker access

• Other in-branch support

Digital banking services (UPI, net banking, mobile banking) will, of course, continue 24/7 without interruption.

Conclusion

If you have any bank-related work planned for January 17, you can go ahead without worry. It is a working Saturday, and all banks across India will remain operational as usual.