Janmashtami 2025 Bank Holiday: Will Banks Be Closed on August 16?

Janmashtami, the auspicious festival commemorating Lord Krishna's birth, ranks among the most prominent festivals in Hindu society. Attended by devotional music, temple beautification, and resplendent celebrations, this festival is celebrated throughout India with fervent faith. As Janmashtami falls on different dates in various parts of India because of different interpretations of lunar calendars, the celebration in 2025 will be on August 16 in many parts of the nation.

Bank Holiday Status on August 16, 2025

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list, banks will be closed on August 16, 2025, in the following cities:

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Vijayawada.

If you are residing in any of these cities, you will not be able to go to your nearby bank branch on this day.

Digital Banking to the Rescue

Although physical banking branches will be closed in some cities, customers can also avail themselves of basic financial services via:

Net Banking

Mobile Banking Apps

UPI Transactions

ATM Withdrawals and Deposits

These channels shall function normally, enabling users to transfer funds, pay bills, view account balances, and operate their accounts without any disturbance.

Cities with No Holiday

It should be noted that a bank holiday on August 16 may not be observed in all cities. In areas not included in the RBI holiday notice, the banks will open as usual, and the customers can conduct in-person operations within business working hours.

Plan to Have a Smooth Experience

If you have important banking activities like cheque deposit, branch visits, or demand draft issuance, it is advisable to get them done ahead of time. Cross-checking the RBI's official list of holidays or with your bank branch in advance will save you last-minute hassles.

While Janmashtami on August 16, 2025, will usher in festive spirit, it will also result in bank holidays in various cities. Being aware of your city's holiday status and taking advantage of digital banking facilities will keep your financial plans on track.

Also read: Independence Day 2025: Dos and Don'ts for Hoisting the National Flag