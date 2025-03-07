International Women's Day: Top Retreats and Spas in India

As we mark International Women's Day on March 8, 2025, we recognize the incredible work of women around the globe. In addition to celebration, however, this day also brings awareness to the struggles of gender disparity and discrimination and the necessity of empowerment and reform. In between their numerous duties and responsibilities, women need to have moments of relaxation and renewal.

Wellness Retreats for Women: A Journey to Unwind and Recharge

To assist women in relaxing and rejuvenating, we've handpicked a list of stunning wellness retreats and spas providing holistic experiences for relaxation, rejuvenation, and well-being.

Ananda in the Himalayas: A Luxury Wellness Retreat Par Excellence

Located in the peaceful Himalayan foothills, Ananda is a world-famous luxury wellness retreat recognized for its holistic healing philosophy. It caters to wellness seekers with specialized programs focusing on proactive health, lifestyle issues, and rejuvenation.

SOUKYA Holistic Health Centre: The Innovative Wellness Hub

As the first-of-its-kind wellness hub, SOUKYA marries Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, Naturopathy, and other integrated treatments to reclaim mind, body, and soul harmony. The visitor is accorded customized treatment packages and medicines individually prepared in line with specific ailments.

Niraamaya Surya Samudra: The Calming Beachfront Escape

Perched on the peaceful shores of Kovalam, Kerala, Niraamaya Surya Samudra features stunning vistas of the Arabian Sea. This peaceful retreat combines rejuvenating Ayurvedic treatments, refreshing yoga sessions, and meditation practices to soothe the mind and heal the spirit.

Amanbagh: A Peaceful Retreat in the Aravalli Hills

Hidden away in the peaceful Aravalli Hills outside Jaipur, Amanbagh provides an ideal refuge for complete restoration. Under the supervision of experienced wellness experts, visitors can indulge in a variety of therapies and treatments, ranging from individually tailored multi-day wellness packages created by the resident Ayurvedic physician.

Dharana Retreat: An Eco-Conscious Luxury Getaway

Surrounded by nature, Dharana Retreat is an environmentally friendly luxury retreat providing the ideal refuge for relaxation and rejuvenation. Situated conveniently close to Mumbai and Pune, the retreat offers carefully crafted wellness programs tailored to individual requirements.

These world-class wellness retreats and spas provide women with the ideal chance to relax, rejuvenate, and focus on their well-being. In honor of International Women's Day, let us empower women to take a moment for themselves, celebrating the beauty of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Also read: IPL 2025 Hyderabad Ticket Updates