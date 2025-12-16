PF, Take-Home Pay and Gratuity: What Changes Under Labour Law Reforms 2025

The introduction of India’s new labour codes is set to bring meaningful changes to how salaries are structured and how long-term benefits such as provident fund (PF) and gratuity are calculated. Notified on November 21, 2025, the revised framework places greater emphasis on fixed pay, limits excessive salary splitting, and strengthens social security protections for employees.

A Standardised Wage Structure

Under the new rules, a uniform national standard for wages has been established, replacing the earlier system where employers had significant freedom to design pay structures. According to Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, Asia Pacific and MENA, this marks a major shift in how compensation is defined and regulated across organisations.

Earlier, many companies reduced statutory contributions by dividing salaries into multiple allowances and keeping basic pay low. The new labour codes now require that at least 50% of an employee’s total compensation must be paid as fixed or base wages, while the remaining portion may consist of allowances and other components.

Importantly, employers can no longer meet this requirement simply by increasing the number of allowances. If the base salary falls below the prescribed threshold, the shortfall will be treated as wages for statutory calculations.

Role of Variable Pay

Performance-linked pay such as incentives and bonuses does not form part of base wages under the new definition. However, safeguards have been introduced to prevent misuse. If variable pay exceeds permissible limits and affects the base wage ratio, it will be added back to total wages for compliance purposes.

This ensures that companies cannot lower fixed pay excessively by shifting a large portion of compensation into variable components.

Impact on PF and Gratuity

One of the most significant outcomes of the revised wage rules is the way PF, gratuity and other social security benefits are calculated. Previously, some employers minimised their contributions by keeping basic pay artificially low. The new framework closes this gap by enforcing the 50% base wage rule.

As a result, PF and gratuity will now be calculated on a more stable and transparent wage base. Employees can expect more consistent contributions over time, strengthening their long-term financial security.

Effect on Retirement Savings

Retirement benefits are directly linked to fixed wages. When basic pay is low, PF and pension contributions also remain limited. The updated labour codes address this issue by ensuring a minimum base salary, preventing excessive reliance on variable pay structures that could otherwise weaken retirement savings.

Even in cases where variable pay forms a significant portion of total compensation, statutory benefits will continue to be calculated on a legally defined and compliant wage base.

Changes in Take-Home Pay

While the new rules improve long-term benefits, they may affect monthly take-home salary for some employees. Higher basic pay can lead to increased PF contributions, which may reduce net income in the short term. Variable-heavy salary structures can also introduce income uncertainty, especially for employees dependent on performance-linked earnings.

Challenges for Employers

For organisations, compliance with the new wage definition requires careful restructuring of compensation models. Companies may face higher payroll costs due to increased contributions toward PF, gratuity and other benefits. Payroll systems, HR policies and state-level compliance practices will also need revisions, particularly for businesses operating across multiple regions.

Managing the Transition

During the transition phase, concerns and disputes may arise as employees notice changes in salary breakup and deductions. Clear communication, transparency and employee education will play a crucial role in ensuring smooth implementation. Explaining how the new rules strengthen long-term financial protection can help reduce confusion and resistance.

Who Benefits Most?

The new labour framework aims to strike a balance between employer responsibilities and employee welfare. While companies may experience higher initial costs, the system offers greater clarity, standardisation and reduced risk of legal disputes. Employees, on the other hand, stand to benefit from improved social security coverage, higher retirement payouts and stronger financial stability over the long term.

Overall, the revised labour codes represent a shift toward fairness, accountability and sustainable wage practices in India’s evolving employment landscape.

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