Bengaluru Weather: Cold Wave Hits City, Orange Alert Issued Across 5 Districts Till December 16,17

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayapura as cold wave conditions intensify across Karnataka. Chilly winds are expected to persist over the next two days, with temperatures across the state forecast to drop sharply.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures in some regions could fall to as low as 9°C, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain cautious. A yellow alert has also been issued for Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Davangere, Shivamogga, Haveri, Ballari, Gadag, Koppala, Bagalkote, Dharwad, and Belagavi, where night temperatures are likely to hover between 9°C and 12°C.

In Bengaluru, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 12°C and 14°C, with the cold spell attributed to dry northerly winds sweeping into the state from North India.

Weather officials said the cold wave may ease slightly after December 17, but warned that chilly conditions will continue over the next two days. Temperatures have already dipped to record lows in 21 districts of Karnataka, leaving many residents grappling with the severe cold.