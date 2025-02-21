Coffee Prices Surge by 30 Percent in India – What’s Causing the Hike?

Coffee prices in India have increased significantly, rising by 15-30% in local markets. The price hike is particularly noticeable in southern India's coffee-growing regions, which produce most of the country’s coffee.

The surge in coffee prices is due to global supply shortages caused by poor weather conditions in Brazil and Vietnam, two of the world's biggest coffee producers.

Karnataka Hit Hard by Price Hike

Karnataka, the largest coffee-producing state in India, is seeing the highest price rise. Farmers and exporters are making profits, but consumers are feeling the pinch as their daily cup of coffee becomes more expensive.

In major coffee-producing areas like Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan, coffee bean prices have skyrocketed. Karnataka alone contributes nearly 70% of India's total coffee production.

Arabica and Robusta Prices Increase

A 50-kilo bag of Arabica coffee, which was priced at ₹20,000 last month, now costs ₹25,000. Meanwhile, the price of Robusta coffee, which is often used as a cheaper alternative, has doubled from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per bag.

Experts say these drastic price increases are mainly due to reduced coffee production in Brazil and Vietnam. Both countries have faced extreme weather conditions, including drought and unseasonal rainfall, leading to lower crop yields.

Global Coffee Crisis Impacting India

Coffee is the second-most traded commodity globally after crude oil. Demand for coffee is rising worldwide, especially in countries like China, where consumption has more than doubled in the last decade.

The global shortage of coffee beans has caused prices to increase internationally, which is directly impacting India’s domestic market.

Why Are Coffee Prices Rising?

Apart from supply shortages, local farmers in India point to higher input costs as another reason for the price rise. The costs of fertilizers, labor, and equipment have steadily increased, making coffee cultivation more expensive.

Previously, many plantations struggled with labor shortages, leaving coffee cherries unharvested. But now, as coffee prices rise, planters are regaining interest in coffee farming, seeing long-term profit opportunities.

Can Prices Stabilize?

The last time coffee prices were this high was in 1977. Experts predict that prices may continue to rise for a few more months before stabilizing. Since coffee crops depend on weather conditions, prices could drop if production improves in Brazil and Vietnam.

India produces only 4% of the world’s coffee, but European countries buy nearly 40% of India’s coffee exports. If global supply improves, prices could return to normal levels.

What It Means for Indian Consumers

For Indian coffee lovers, rising prices could mean switching to tea or reducing coffee consumption. With coffee becoming a luxury, many people may look for cheaper alternatives until prices settle.

While the increase is bad news for consumers, it is a boon for farmers and exporters, who are finally seeing better returns on their crops after years of low prices.