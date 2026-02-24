Holi 2026: March 3 or March 4? State-Wise Holiday List Explained

Uncertainty continues over the exact dates for this year’s Holi celebrations, as differing astrological interpretations have led to confusion about Holika Dahan and Dhulandi. Variations in almanac readings, lunar calculations, the impact of Adhik Maas, and the occurrence of a lunar eclipse on March 3 have all contributed to the debate. Despite the differing opinions, many calculations indicate that Dhulandi will fall on March 4.

According to certain traditional panchang interpretations, Holika Dahan is expected to take place late at night on March 2, with the festival of colours observed two days later. However, official holiday announcements across various States have not been uniform, adding to public uncertainty.

The governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have listed Holika Dahan on March 2 and Dhulandi on March 3 in their holiday calendars. In contrast, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have declared March 4 as a public holiday for Holi.

In Rajasthan, government offices are scheduled to remain shut from February 28 to March 3. With the weekend falling on February 28 and March 1, and Holi-related holidays on March 2 and 3, employees in the State will have an extended break.

Due to the variation in religious interpretations and administrative decisions, residents are advised to check local announcements for clarity on observance dates and public holidays in their respective States.

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