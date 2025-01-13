H-1B Visa Reforms: Indian Professionals Face Uncertainty and Job Risks

Indian professionals are feeling the strain as discussions on H-1B visa reforms intensify in the United States. With the upcoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump expected to implement stricter immigration policies, several professionals have already experienced job offer withdrawals, visa delays, and warnings of potential layoffs.

The Times of India spoke to eight professionals, both in the US and in Hyderabad, about their experiences. At least three of them had their job offers abruptly revoked due to "visa-related concerns." V Puvvada (name changed), a software engineer from Hyderabad, was one such professional. After being hired by a US tech giant in December, she was preparing to move to San Francisco when her offer was rescinded. Having already resigned from her current job, she was left in a precarious situation.

"I was offered the job in December 2024 and had a written confirmation, so I resigned from my current position," said the 28-year-old. The company cited "changing visa dynamics" as the reason for the withdrawal. "I feel cheated. Why offer a role when you're not sure about sponsoring the visa? They later said they might issue my offer letter again once there's a concrete decision after Donald Trump takes office. But how long can I wait?" Vaishnavi expressed her frustration.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, over 72% of the 380,000 H1B visas issued in 2023 went to Indians, primarily in STEM fields like data science, AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity. These professionals earn an average salary of $118,000 (approximately Rs 1.01 crore) annually. However, they now face a challenging environment as the Trump administration is expected to "reform" the H1B program by increasing salary thresholds and costs for employers, aiming to prioritize American workers. The program has faced growing backlash from supporters of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement, who argue that it undermines American jobs and wages.

The uncertainty is particularly troubling for those awaiting visa renewals. Samaira Haji (name changed), a cybersecurity consultant in Los Angeles, is one such professional facing delays. "Initially, the company promised to expedite the process of sponsoring the H1B. But now they claim they are 'waiting for clarity' on the potential visa reforms. The wait is agonizing," she said.

Saniya, who moved from Nagpur to the US in 2022 for her master's degree, is equally uncertain about her future. "I was told they would register me for the H1B lottery in March 2025. But they haven't even initiated the preliminary stages of the process. Does it mean they will file for my H1B later, or are they planning to fire me if there is any major reform?" she wondered.

A woman from Telangana, who recently secured a position as a data analyst after an extended job search, now faces new challenges as her company expresses uncertainty about sponsoring her visa. "Now that I have finally secured a position as a data analyst, the uncertainty around the H1B visa has come to haunt me. I can't even think of facing the trauma of unemployment again," she said, preferring to remain anonymous.

Similarly, a software developer from Gujarat working in California is anxious despite holding a secure visa. His company recently announced workforce reductions, adding to his worries. "The management hasn't stated categorically if these layoffs are linked to visa issues, but the timing is suspicious," he said, choosing to remain anonymous. "If we lose our job, we have to find another within 60 days to continue staying here."

With unemployment at record levels and increasing uncertainties for Indian immigrants, finding a new job with H1B sponsorship within such a short period would be difficult. "It is terrifying to think that I could lose my job and my legal status in the US at any moment," he said.

A senior immigration lawyer based in Georgia, speaking on condition of anonymity, elaborated on the broader implications. "Employers are hesitant to commit to international hires because the rules are in flux. They fear investing resources in sponsorships that might later face rejection or scrutiny. Unfortunately, it's the employees who have to bear the brunt of this uncertainty," the lawyer said.

The evolving visa policies have left many Indian professionals in limbo, unsure of their future in the US. As they navigate these challenges, they hope for clarity and stability in the near future.

