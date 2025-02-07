February 8 Bank Holiday or not for Second-Saturday?

As we have stepped into February 2025, it's essential to know the bank holidays that fall this month. In India, banks are closed on national holidays, regional holidays, and specific Saturdays. Find out whether February 8 is a bank holiday or not as it is a Second-Saturday.

Second Saturday Shutdown

This Saturday, February 8, 2025, banks will be closed as it is the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India, all banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, Sundays, and other regional and national holidays.

Digital Banking Services

On holidays, the bank will be shut, but it does not restrict you from checking your account balance and statements through digital banking, ordering chequebooks, paying your bills, recharging your prepaid phones, sending money, and booking hotels and tickets for travelling, among others. Just log in to your website or mobile banking app of the bank to have access to such services.

Future Bank Holidays in February 2025

Here are the bank holidays in February 2025:

February 11: Thai Poosam (Tamil Nadu)

February 12: Guru Ravi Das's Birthday (Himachal Pradesh)

February 15: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Manipur)

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)

February 20: Statehood Day/State Day (Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh)

February 26: Mahashivratri (most states except Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya)

Plan and Stay Informed

Plan your transactions and banking activities to avoid any inconvenience. Keep an eye on the RBI's holiday calendar and your bank's website for updates on bank holidays and digital banking services. Stay informed, stay ahead!

