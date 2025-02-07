USCIS Announces H-1B Visa Registration Dates for 2025-26: Registration Fee Increased to $125

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially declared that the registration process for H-1B visas for fiscal year 2025-26 will begin on January 7 and end on March 24. The H-1B visa is quite popular among Indian professionals, and the registration is usually sponsored by their respective employers.

This means, however, that registration is quite expensive. The previous administrations would require an applicant to have his or her company registered at $10 per applicant. According to recent reporting, it's going to cost companies $125 per applicant to register.

The H-1B registration system was introduced last year, and the Biden administration is going to stick to it this year too. With this system, every applicant's name is entered into the lottery only once, regardless of how many registrations they file for each application.

This means that even if multiple registrations are submitted for the same applicant, their name will only be entered into the lottery once. This system aims to simplify the registration process and reduce the burden on applicants and petitioners.

H-1B is one of the most prized visa categories for foreign workers, especially in the technology sector. It allows a U.S. employer to employ temporary foreign workers for speciality occupations. The process for registration for an H-1B visa is very competitive since thousands of applications are submitted each year.

Also read: Additional Holiday declared in Telugu states on February 27