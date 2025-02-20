Karnataka Government Offices Closed Today, February 20

The Karnataka state government has declared a holiday for its employees on Thursday, February 20, to enable their participation in a grand convention organized by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association. The event will be held at Tripura Vasini in Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, and is expected to draw nearly 10,000 government employees from various districts and taluks across the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the convention, with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar attending as the guest of honor. Scheduled to run from 10 AM to 5 PM, the event will feature discussions on key issues affecting government employees, including pending salary revisions, promotions, and other employment benefits.

This marks the first major gathering of the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association since December 2024, following the election of new office-bearers. The association has urged all members to attend in large numbers and actively participate in the deliberations.