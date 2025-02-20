February 20 Holiday or not?

February 20 is a significant day in various states across India. In Manipur, it's observed as Zomi Namni, a regional holiday. Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, it's a state holiday. Check out which other states observe a holiday on February 20 for schools, colleges and offices.

Holiday for Karnataka Government Employees

The Karnataka state government has declared a holiday for its employees on Thursday, February 20, to enable their participation in a grand convention organized by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association. The event will be held at Tripura Vasini in Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, and is expected to draw nearly 10,000 government employees from various districts and taluks across the state.

Mahakhumbh Mela Holidays in Varanasi

Varanasi is celebrating Maha Shivaratri, which falls on February 26, 2025. Although not specifically mentioned as a Mahakhumbh Mela holiday, the city's festivities during this period might be affected by the Maha Shivaratri celebrations. Due to heavy crowd in Varanasi, the government has declared holidays till February 20, with online classes.

Winter Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir schools are observing winter holidays until February 26, 2025, with Maha Shivaratri being the next holiday on February 26. So, the holiday on February 20 is declared.

Other States with Holidays

Several states have declared holidays in February 2025:

Madhya Pradesh: Two public holidays, Sant Ravidas Jayanti on February 12 and Maha Shivratri on February 26.

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jammu & Kashmir: Extended winter breaks due to harsh weather conditions.

Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Tripura, and West Bengal: February 2-3 holidays.

Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab: Holidays on February 12.

Manipur: Holiday on February 15.

Maharashtra: Holiday on February 19.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram: Holidays on February 20.

Sikkim: Holiday on February 28.