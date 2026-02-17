February 18 Bank Holiday or Not? State-Wise Bank Status Update

Many customers are checking whether February 18 is a bank holiday or a regular working day. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar and state notifications, February 18 is a regular working day in most parts of India, as there are no major national festivals, public observances, or scheduled banking holidays on this date.

Banks across the country are expected to function normally unless a specific state government has declared a local holiday for administrative or regional reasons.

Banks Open in Major State

In the absence of any notified public holiday, banks will remain open in the following key states:

Telangana – Regular banking operations expected.

Andhra Pradesh – No official bank holiday announced.

Karnataka – Banks to function as usual.

Kerala – Regular working day for banks.

Tamil Nadu – No holiday notification issued.

Delhi – Banks open as per schedule.

Uttar Pradesh – Regular banking services available.

Maharashtra – Banks operating normally.

Gujarat – No declared bank holiday.

Rajasthan – Banking activities continue as usual.

West Bengal – No official closure.

Madhya Pradesh – Regular working day.

Bihar – Banks open.

Punjab and Haryana – Normal banking hours expected.

Are There Any Exceptions?

As of now, no major state has declared February 18 as a bank holiday. However, exceptions can occur due to:

Local elections

State-specific regional observances

Unexpected administrative orders

Natural calamities or law-and-order situations

Customers are advised to check:

Official RBI holiday list

State government notifications

Individual bank websites or customer care updates

Digital Banking Services

Even if a local holiday is declared in any district, customers can continue to access:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM services

UPI transactions

Online fund transfers (NEFT, RTGS, IMPS)

These services remain operational regardless of branch closures.

Final Verdict

February 18 is not a scheduled bank holiday in most Indian states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and others. Banks are expected to operate normally unless a last-minute state-specific announcement is made.

For confirmation, it is always advisable to verify with your local bank branch before planning an in-person visit.

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