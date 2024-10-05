Dussehra 2024: Stock Market Trading Holiday on October 12 or October 13?

The nine-day Navratri festival is on the home stretch, with just a day to go, since it started on October 3. This is a riotous celebration in honour of nine goddesses in the forms of worship, chanting and storytelling. When Navratri ends, Hindus around the globe prepare for Dussehra: the triumphant last stand - the destruction of evil. But when exactly is Dussehra this year?

This year, Dussehra falls on October 12, as the Dashami Tithi begins at 10:58 a.m. on that day and concludes at 09:08 a.m. on October 13. Expect bank closures on both October 12 (the second Saturday) and October 13 (Sunday). Additionally, the Indian stock market will take a break on both days, with equity, currency, and commodities trading halted on the BSE and NSE.

Also read: Divi Vadthya's Candid Moments

As Navratri concludes, devotees will immerse statues in water bodies or burn effigies of evil with fireworks, symbolizing the victory of good. Whether you're fasting, worshipping, or simply soaking in the festive spirit, Dussehra is a time for renewal and celebration.

Also read: Dussehra Shock To People: Onion, Tomato Prices Soar