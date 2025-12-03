December 2025 School Holidays in India: Christmas to New year!

As December 2025 approaches, schools across India are preparing for year-end breaks. While Christmas on December 25 is the only holiday observed nationwide, winter vacation schedules differ depending on each state’s weather and academic calendar. Parents and students can refer to the key state-wise holiday updates below to plan the month smoothly.

Common Holiday Patterns Across States

Many schools conclude their academic schedule for the year in the final week of December. Holiday periods are usually centered around Christmas, New Year celebrations, and prevailing winter conditions.

State-Wise Highlights

Uttar Pradesh

Most schools are expected to remain closed from December 20 to December 31, offering around 12 days of winter vacation.

PM SHRI Schools (Multiple States)

Select schools under the PM SHRI scheme will follow a break from December 23 to January 1, making it a 10-day holiday period.

Madhya Pradesh

In several districts, winter holidays begin around December 23 or 24. Depending on local announcements, the break may extend till December 31 or early January.

Jammu & Kashmir

Schools in the winter zone remain shut from late November because of extreme cold. Therefore, the entire month of December is a holiday for students.

Delhi

Schools stay open for most of December due to crucial exam schedules. Apart from Christmas Day (December 25), winter vacation generally starts in the last week of December.

Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh

Northern states with severe winter conditions usually declare a 10-day break toward the end of December. Final dates are announced closer to the month by the respective education departments.

Goa

Schools in Goa close on December 3 for the Feast of St. Francis Xavier. Additionally, December 19 is observed as Goa Liberation Day in Goa, Daman & Diu. Christmas celebrations commonly provide students with at least a week-long break.

Northeast India

Christmas and New Year festivities are significant in the Northeast. Many schools start their winter vacation from December 24 or earlier and continue till the first week of January.

Locally Declared Holidays

Apart from scheduled breaks, some districts may grant holidays for regional festivals or local events. Since the final calendar varies by school, parents should check updates from school authorities to stay informed about official closures.

Also read: Best Christmas Destinations in the United States for a Holiday!