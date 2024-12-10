December 2024 Bank Holidays: 12 Days Holidays

School students often expect holidays and December is their favourite month. In addition, banks are also likely to observe a higher number of holidays in December 2024.

In fact, banks will be closed for nearly 12 days this month. Therefore, while people can manage most of their banking transactions online, there are certain specific tasks that still require a visit to the bank. As a result, many will plan their visits around the holiday schedule.

These are the complete details of the bank holidays in December 2024.

December 1 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

December 3 (Tuesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier (regional holiday)

December 8 (Sunday): Thanksgiving Day

December 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

December 15 (Sunday): Thanksgiving Day

December 22 (Sunday): Thanksgiving Day

December 25 (Wednesday): Christmas (national holiday)

December 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

December 29 (Sunday): Thanksgiving Day

December 31 (Tuesday): New Year's Eve (a regional holiday in some states)

December 12 Holiday in Meghalaya

P.A. Togan Nengminja Sangma, a freedom fighter from the Garo tribe of Meghalaya, lost his life in 1872 during the struggle against British colonial rule in Northeast India. To commemorate his death anniversary, schools and banks in Meghalaya will remain closed on December 12th.