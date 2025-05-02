Congress Losing Sleep? Tharoor Sparks Buzz Again Amid Modi’s Kerala Visit

Speculation over whether Congress MP Shashi Tharoor might shift allegiances to the BJP resurfaced on Friday (May 2), as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

PM Modi shared the stage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan—an ally of the INDI Alliance—and Tharoor, sparking renewed political buzz. “Today, Shashi Tharoor is sitting here. Today's program will disturb the sleep of some people. The message has gone wherever it had to go,” the Prime Minister chortled, seemingly alluding to the Congress leaders.

Tharoor’s recent comments praising the BJP government have drawn scrutiny and raised questions about his standing within the Congress party. Earlier in the day, the three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram posted pictures of himself receiving PM Modi at the airport—an act that added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote: “Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency.”

Tharoor has been at the centre of controversy in recent months for commending the Modi government’s handling of key foreign policy issues. Notably, he reversed his earlier criticism of India’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, admitting it had left him with “egg on his face.” He later described India’s position as a strategic effort to facilitate peace, noting that the Prime Minister could “hug both the President of Ukraine and the President of Russia.”

He also lauded the government's global vaccine outreach, writing in a magazine column:

“India’s vaccine diplomacy during the Covid pandemic stands out amid the horrors of that time as a powerful example of international leadership rooted in responsibility and solidarity. By delivering made-in-India vaccines to over 100 nations, India demonstrated its capacity to extend a helping hand when it mattered most.”

These remarks have caused unease within Congress ranks. When questioned about his political future, Tharoor expressed his commitment to the Congress “if the party wants him”, while acknowledging that he has other options.

With the cordial rapport between Modi and Tharoor once again on public display, political observers are left wondering: is a significant shift in the making for one of Congress’ most prominent figures?