Genelia D'souza 'bows down' to hubby Riteish Deshmukh after watching 'Raid 2'

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Genelia D'souza "bowed down" to hubby Riteish Deshmukh after watching his latest release, "Raid 2".

Revealing that she was eager to witness the sequel since the first promo, Genelia shared, "#Raid2- A film one wanted to see from the first promo itself and it just doesn't let you down...I was glued to it from the moment I sat in the theatre.."

Lauding Ajay Devgn, who reprised his role as Amay Patnaik in the sequel, she added, "@ajaydevgn is just supreme- so so good, can't take your eyes off the actor he is."

Crediting director Raj Kumar Gupta, the 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' actress wrote, "@rajkumargupta08- what a film you have made- so authentic, so true.."

Sharing how she felt after watching her husband Riteish in "Raid 2", the diva penned "And at the risk of sounding biased @riteishd- I bow down to the actor you are in this film (and you know I don't do that too often).. You are something else."

"Wishing the entire cast and crew of Raid many congratulations and lotsa love #raid2 needs to be celebrated," she concluded.

Riteish, who is seen as Manohar Dhankar alias Dada Manohar Bhai in the project reflected on the significance of antagonists in cinema.

Claiming that the essence of a compelling narrative is rooted in conflict, Riteish told IANS, “You know, more than just the hero or the villain, it's really about the character. A story truly comes alive when there's a strong clash. And to create that clash, both characters need to be equally powerful. Often, for the hero to truly shine, the villain must remain dominant until the very end. It's like this — stepping over a speed breaker isn’t exciting, but climbing Mount Everest is. The tougher the journey for the protagonist, the more engaging it is for the audience. That’s why the villain has to be bigger. Playing an antagonist at that fierce level is a wonderful challenge.”

