Bank Holidays This Week, July 1–7: 3-Day Closure in These Indian Cities

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed for three days in the upcoming week due to regional festivals and observances, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday calendar. Additionally, banks will also be closed nationwide on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Here's a detailed look at the upcoming bank holidays and what services remain operational during these closures.

Bank Holiday on June 30, 2025 – Remna Ni (Aizawl)

Banks in Aizawl, Mizoram, will remain closed on Monday, June 30, in observance of Remna Ni, which commemorates the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986—a significant event in the state’s history.

Bank Holiday on July 3, 2025 – Kharchi Puja (Agartala)

Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will be closed on Thursday, July 3, due to Kharchi Puja. This traditional festival is dedicated to Chaturdasha Devata, the fourteen ancestral deities of the Tripuri community.

Bank Holiday on July 5, 2025 – Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (Jammu & Srinagar)

On Saturday, July 5, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be shut to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji, the sixth Guru of the Sikhs.

Are Banks Closed Across India on July 5, 2025?

No. Apart from Jammu and Srinagar, banks across the rest of India will remain open on July 5, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month. According to RBI guidelines, banks are operational on the first and third Saturdays, and closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Full List of Upcoming Bank Closures:

June 30 (Monday) – Aizawl (Remna Ni)

July 3 (Thursday) – Agartala (Kharchi Puja)

July 5 (Saturday) – Jammu & Srinagar (Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday)

July 6 (Sunday) – Nationwide

What Banking Services Remain Active on Holidays?

While physical bank branches will be shut, customers can continue to use online banking services, including:

Fund transfers via NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and UPI

Access to ATM, debit, and credit card services

Mobile and internet banking for balance checks, bill payments, and more

Submission of forms like demand drafts, chequebooks, and standing instructions digitally (if supported by the bank)