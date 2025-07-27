Bank Holiday Tomorrow: July 28 Declared Holiday for Banks – Details Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that all public and private sector banks in Sikkim will remain closed on Monday, July 28, 2025, in view of Drukpa Tshe-zi, one of the most significant Buddhist festivals in the region.

Bank Holiday Tomorrow, July 28

The closure marks the celebration of Drukpa Tshe-zi, an important religious occasion for followers of the Drukpa Buddhist sect. This day commemorates the first sermon delivered by Lord Buddha after attaining enlightenment, making it a spiritually significant festival.

How is Drukpa Tshe-zi celebrated?

On this sacred day, devotees in Sikkim gather at monasteries to participate in special prayers and religious ceremonies. People wear traditional attire, chant mantras, and perform rituals with great devotion to honor Buddha’s teachings.

Impact of the bank holiday

Banks across Sikkim will remain shut for the entire day, so customers are advised to plan their transactions accordingly. However, online banking and digital services will continue to function without any disruption.

The RBI has clarified that the holiday applies to all banks in Sikkim, covering both public and private sector institutions.