Bank Holiday Today, Sep 5: Banks Closed for Eid-e-Milad and Onam Across India

Banks in several Indian cities will remain closed on Friday, September 5, 2025, in observance of Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) and Thiruvonam, as per the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, in Mumbai, the holiday originally scheduled for September 5 has been rescheduled to September 8, following RBI notification. The change was made after the Muslim community decided to hold the procession on September 8, and RBI informed customers about this update on September 3.

Why Banks Close on Holidays

Bank holidays are specified in the annual holiday calendar issued by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. On these holidays, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed.

Eid-e-Milad and Thiruvonam Observance

Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi) celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam. It is observed on 12th Rabi al-awwal by Sunnis and 17th Rabi al-awwal by Shi’as.

Meanwhile, Thiruvonam marks the final and most significant day of the Onam festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm in Kerala.

These holidays are being observed in cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Aizawl, Belapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, New Delhi, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Srinagar, and Vijayawada.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September 2025

September 6 (Saturday): Banks in Gangtok closed for Eid-e-Milad.

September 8 (Monday): Banks in Mumbai closed for Eid-e-Milad.

September 12 (Friday): Banks in Jammu and Srinagar closed for Friday following Eid-e-Milad.

September 22 (Monday): Banks in Jaipur closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23 (Tuesday): Banks in Jammu and Srinagar closed for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 (Monday): Banks in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 (Tuesday): Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

Regular Bank Closures

Banks across India are also closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Stay informed about bank holidays to plan your transactions accordingly.