Bakrid 2025: June 6 or 7 in India?

Eid-ul-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid, is expected to be celebrated in India on June 7, 2025. However, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. In some countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, and Indonesia, Eid-ul-Adha may be observed a day earlier, on June 6.

The Significance of Eid-ul-Adha

At its core, Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God's command. This act of devotion is now symbolized through the ritual of animal sacrifice, reminding believers of the importance of submission to divine will, faith, charity, and community.

Rituals and Traditions

The day begins with special prayers at mosques or open grounds, followed by greetings of "Eid Mubarak." People wear traditional attire and prepare for Qurbani, the sacrifice of a goat, sheep, or buffalo. The meat is then divided into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the less fortunate.

Celebrations in India

In India, Eid-ul-Adha is marked by shared meals and interfaith goodwill. Families prepare traditional dishes and invite friends and neighbors to join in the festivities. The festival also coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, one of Islam's five pillars.

Holidays and Closures

On Eid-ul-Adha, banks, stock markets, and government offices are likely to observe a public holiday. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on June 7, 2025, in observance of the festival. Banks across the country, including public and private sector banks, will also be closed on this day. Additionally, many government offices, schools, and educational institutions will observe a public holiday, allowing people to celebrate the festival with their families and friends.

Impact on Daily Life

The public holiday on Eid-ul-Adha may cause some disruptions in daily life, including traffic congestion and changes in public transportation schedules. However, it also provides an opportunity for people to spend quality time with their loved ones, reflect on their faith, and engage in charitable activities.

