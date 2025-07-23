August 2025 Bank Holidays: Full List of Holidays in India

August 2025 is going to be a month filled with many bank holidays in India, courtesy of a range of national and regional festivals. Banks, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be closed on different days in different states. Here's what you have in store:

National Holidays

Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday) - Banks will remain closed across the country on this day to celebrate India's independence from British rule.

Festival Holidays

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025 (Saturday) - Observed in states such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Janmashtami: August 16, 2025 (Saturday) - Observed in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and others.

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) - Celebrated in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and others.

State-Specific Holidays

Tendong Lho Rum Phat: August 8, 2025 (Friday) - Observed in Sikkim and Odisha.

Patriots' Day: August 13, 2025 (Wednesday) - Observed in Manipur.

Nuakhai: August 28, 2025 (Thursday) - Celebrated in Odisha, Punjab, and Sikkim.

Ker Puja: August 3, 2025 (Sunday) - Observed in Tripura.

Tirubhav Tithi Of Srimanta Sankardeva: August 25, 2025 (Monday) - Observed in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Second and Fourth Saturdays

Second Saturday: August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

Fourth Saturday: August 23, 2025 (Saturday)

State-wise List of Bank Holidays:

Andhra Pradesh: August 9 (Second Saturday), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday), August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi)

Assam: August 9 (Second Saturday), August 15 (Independence Day), August 23 (Fourth Saturday), August 25 (Tirubhav Tithi Of Srimanta Sankardeva)

Delhi: August 9 (Raksha Bandhan), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday)

Goa: August 9 (Second Saturday), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday), August 27-28 (Ganesh Chaturthi)

Haryana: August 9 (Raksha Bandhan), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday)

Maharashtra: August 9 (Second Saturday), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Parsi New Year), August 23 (Fourth Saturday), August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi)

Manipur: August 9 (Second Saturday), August 13 (Patriots' Day), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday)

Odisha: August 8 (Tendong Lho Rum Phat), August 9 (Second Saturday), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday), August 28 (Nuakhai)

Sikkim: August 8 (Tendong Lho Rum Phat), August 9 (Second Saturday), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday)

Tamil Nadu: August 9 (Second Saturday), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday), August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi)

Telangana: August 9 (Second Saturday), August 15 (Independence Day), August 16 (Janmashtami), August 23 (Fourth Saturday), August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi)

Online Banking Services

Even on bank holidays, online banking services will remain open normally. You can still use internet banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions, and ATM services. However, if you have to visit a bank branch yourself, be sure to refer to the list of holidays for your state.

Also read: NEET UG 2025 Counselling Updates: MCC Releases Seat Matrix for MBBS, BDS Admissions