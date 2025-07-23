NEET UG 2025 Counselling Updates: MCC Releases Seat Matrix for MBBS, BDS Admissions

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the round 1 seat matrix for NEET UG 2025 admissions into MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have registered for the counseling process can check the seat matrix on the official website, mccnic.in.

Notably, on July 21, 2025, MCC opened registration for the NEET UG 2025 counseling. MCC will hold three rounds of NEET UG counseling in 2025 this year, followed by a stray vacancy round.

The following seats are undergoing counseling:

15% of all India quota seats, MBBS/BDS seats of states (J&K's participation in the union territory is contingent upon their seat contribution)

100% BHU MBBS/BDS Seats 100% AIIMS MBBS seats throughout India

100% JIPMER seats in Karaikal and Puducherry 100% of seats at AMU

85% of DU, IP University's state quota seats (VMMC/ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

100% of the seats in the Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia), 5% of the seats in the internal quota for Jamia students, and 15% of the seats in the IP quota of ESIC.

Applicants should be aware that the deadline for the counseling round is July 28, 2025.On July 31, 2025, the results of the seat allocation will be made available.