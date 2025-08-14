August 15 Stock Market Holiday for Independence Day!

The Indian stock market will be closed on August 15, 2025, on Independence Day. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will be closed for trading, and no business will be done in the equities, equity derivative segment, or SLB segment.

Trading Schedule

Normal trading activities will resume on Monday, August 18, 2025. Investors and traders can anticipate a return to normal trading business after the holiday.

NSE and BSE Holidays in 2025

NSE and BSE have declared a total of 14 trading holidays for 2025. They consist of some important cultural, religious, and national festivals like Mahashivratri, Diwali, and Independence Day.

List of Trading Holidays

The following are the trading holidays of NSE and BSE in 2025:

February: Mahashivratri (February 26)

March: Holi (March 14), Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) (March 31)

April: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (10th April), Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (14th April), Good Friday (18th April)

May: Maharashtra Day (1st May)

August: Independence Day (15th August), Shri Ganesh Chaturthi (27th August)

October: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (2nd October), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (21st October), Balipratipada (22nd October)

November: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (5th November)

December: Christmas (25th December)

Muhurat Trading

The Muhurat Trading on Diwali will be held on October 21, with the timings to be released later.

Pre-Festival Market Performance

On August 14, both Sensex and Nifty exhibited positive trends during the morning session. The Sensex opened at 80,625.28, rising 85.37 points or 0.11% from its last close. The Nifty started the session slightly down but picked up pace subsequently, trading higher by 31.95 points or 0.13% at 24,651.30.

