August 12 Bank Holiday or not in India?

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, August 12, 2025, should be a normal working day for banks in India. There are no prominent national or local festivals planned for this day that will impact banking activities.

No State-Specific Bank Holidays on August 12

According to the information available, there are no state bank holidays scheduled for August 12, 2025. Although it's always best to verify the regional banking calendar for particular regions to see if any exceptions are being granted.

Future Bank Holidays in August

Even though August 12 is a business day, there are several notable bank holidays later in the month:

August 15, Friday: Independence Day - National holiday celebrating India's freedom from British rule. Banks will remain shut across the country.

August 16, Saturday: Janmashtami - Banks will remain shut in cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Chennai to observe this important festival.

August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi - Banks will remain shut in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to observe this festive holiday.

August 28, Thursday: Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) - Banks in some states such as Goa and Odisha will remain closed.

Banking Operations During Holidays

Though traditional banking counters will remain closed on holidays, clients may continue to receive basic banking services from online avenues such as internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI, and IMPS. Certain transactions may take a hit due to holiday closures.

In short, August 12, 2025, will be a normal working day for banks in most states, with no significant state holidays planned. It is always best to check with local banks or the RBI holiday calendar for any changes.

