Atheist Krishna Dies: Who Was He and How Did He Make PM Modi Chuckle?

Atheist Krishna, a well-known online creative who was well-known for his endearing Photoshop modifications and funny memes, passed away from pneumonia-related complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar were among those who widely acknowledged Krishna's artistic creations. Krishna's contributions extended beyond amusement and clever humor. He was also well-known for his heartfelt repairs of faded antique photos that made people smile.

User @nainaverse stated in a post that Krishna had been ill and needed surgery, but that his health had gotten much worse after he got pneumonia. His brother verified in a WhatsApp conversation that Krishna passed away from pneumonia around 4:30 am on July 23. Although his actual age is unknown, his death at a relatively young age has shocked his followers and the online world.

Woke up to the terrible news of @Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needs to be operated.

He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said “it would be a miracle if I survive this.” I… pic.twitter.com/Fmo6AJFZhW — tere naina (@nainaverse) July 23, 2025

In an emotional video, actor Akshay Kumar disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously taken notice of Krishna's creative genius and was seen chuckling at one of his memes.

"Hi Krishna, this is Akshay. Few of my friends know about you and follow your content. They told me about the incredible work you do with your Photoshop skills to bring smiles to people's faces. And recently I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he also had a hearty laugh... Keep bringing a smile to people's faces with your clean and honest humor. You will receive many blessings. Keep it up. Krishna

"Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!" Am commented after reposting his video.

His influence was demonstrated by the countless tributes that came in after his passing from admirers, other artists, and famous people. Rupali Ganguly, an actor, expressed her sorrow on X, calling Krishna a "master of visual satire."